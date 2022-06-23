Fabrizio Romano says Antony has asked Ajax not to block Man United move



Despite their recent troubles, the name of Manchester United is still a big attraction to some of the world’s best footballers and Ajax’s winger, Antony, has reportedly got the bug.

The Brazilian is reportedly one of United boss Erik ten Hag’s top transfer targets this summer as he looks to bolster an attack that has lost the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood over the last few months.

But the approach seemed to have fallen on deaf ears as Ajax slapped a massive €70 – €80 million asking price on the player.

However, the 22 year old has been reported to be “fervently hoping” for his dream move.

“Antony is determined to secure a move to Manchester United this summer even though Ajax have tried to ward off interest in the Brazil winger by demanding a fee of £69 million for his signature,” The Times claimed this morning.

“He believes that he is ready to play in the Premier League and is interested in working again with Ten Hag.

“[United] have already spoken to Ajax about Antony.”

This has been corroborated tonight by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that this desire has led him to start pushing the Dutch side to let him leave.

“Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal, “ Romano said.

“Not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing.

“Been told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high.”

That will be music to United’s ears, especially in a summer that has seen zero incomings so far despite six players being set to leave Old Trafford in a week’s time.

Antony’s enthusiasm to be reunited with Ten Hag on the bigger Premier League stage could push Ajax into a more malleable position. Nobody wants an unhappy player on their hands.

How much United have to spend on the winger could depend on what deal, if any, is struk with Barcelona for top target, Frenkie de Jong.