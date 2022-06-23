Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United make €65 million second bid



Manchester United have submitted a second, improved bid to FC Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, according to Marca’s Luis Rojo.

The Red Devils had a first bid of €60 million plus variables turned down by the Blaugrana, who have been holding out for €85 million plus €15m.

But now a second bid has gone in of €65 million plus variables, according to the Marca correspondent.

El United sube su oferta a 65 millones por De Jong, pero no llega a los 75 que quiere el Barcelona. — luis rojo (@Luis_F_Rojo) June 23, 2022

With many reports circulating that the incoming second bid was going to be in the region of €75 million plus bonuses, this will come as a bitter blow for Barcelona.

United will be gambling on the fact that the clock is ticking for the Catalans, who need to improve the balance on their annual accounts, which close in a week’s time.

Failure to do so could result in further sanctions from La Liga.

Barça are already restricted to spending a third as much on transfers as they receive from selling players.

The club is arguing that it is these restrictions that is forcing them to hold out for more on De Jong.

However, having been linked with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Man City’s Bernado Silva, Leeds United’s Raphinha and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, just signing any one of those players would require De Jong to be sold at over €100 million.

Sport today are running with a story of PSG having offered Neymar to the Spanish club for €50 million, which alone would require sales to the value of €150 million to achieve.

Given the even more catastrophic financials in the last 12 months, La Liga might decide to impose even worse restrictions in the new financial year.

Barcelona’s options therefore seem very clear: sell De Jong now at whatever United are willing to offer, or keep the Dutchman and do without any incoming transfers at all this summer.