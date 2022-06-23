Tyrell Malacia: Manchester United keen on brining Feyernoord left back to Old Trafford



Manchester United are said to be in the race for Feyenoord’s left back Tyrell Malacia.

According to the Dutch outlet Telegraaf, United are keen on strengthening their full back position, and Malacia is seen as an important signing.

Newcastle United and Olympique Lyon are said to be the two other clubs interested in the player.

Lyon have had two bids rejected by Feyenoord, who are in no rush to sell their youngster.

The Dutch club are demanding a transfer fee of between €15m-€20m.

The Man Utd scouts have been impressed by Malacia’s development and some of his exciting qualities.

The 22 year old is an excellent athlete and can be defined as the quintessential modern-day full back.

His speed and energy allow him to constantly bomb up and down the flank.

This could be seen in the UEFA Nations League final against AS Roma where he terrorised Rick Karsdrop and Gianluca Mancini.

He is known for putting in dangerous low crosses, something which could benefit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag likes his full backs to remain high and wide and Malacia could be the ideal player for that position.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to wrap up a deal for Frenkie de Jong before focussing on other positions.

Barcelona is staying firm on their asking price, causing a long and drawn-out negotiation.