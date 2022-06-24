Agent confirms Erik ten Hag set to decide Facundo Pellistri’s future



Facundo Pellistri’s agent says that the Uruguayan will take part in Manchester United’s pre-season tour but are looking into loan options for the upcoming season.

Speaking to Grand Hotel Calciomercato, Agustin Alvarez said that:

“Pellistri has a contract until 2026. He will make the pre-season retreat with Manchester United and will take part in the tour in Asia.

Erik ten Hag will decide, if he will stay or be loaned out.”

He went on to say that “In the latter case we have several possibilities between England, Italy and Portugal thanks also to the performance we had with the national team.”

Alvarez was referring to the recent international break in which Pellistri featured in all three of Uruguay’s matches, including a 3-0 win over Mexico in which he provided an assist for outgoing United forward Edinson Cavani.

Pellistri is yet to make a single senior appearance at for Man United, having just concluded a disappointing loan spell with Deportivo Alaves, in which he started just six games for the bottom-place finishers of La Liga.

The young winger will need to bring his international form back to the club if he is to establish himself as an option for the squad, although he may find his chances very favourable compared to this time last year.

In the summer of 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to a frontline that already consisted of Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and a goalscoring Marcus Rashford.

However Manchester United’s attacking options have, for various reasons, been severely diminished over the last 12 months.

Pellistri may have every reason to see himself as having a good chance of a breakout season this time around and he is unlikely to be alone in that.

Amad Diallo has also returned from a poor spell out on loan, having struggled to break into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up for Rangers.

The Ivorian trickster has shown glimpses of why United agreed a deal worth up to £40m to sign him from Atalanta, although these glimpses have only come in dead rubbers and Under-23 matches.

The two young wingers will each have their chances to impress on Tour 2022, although with Manchester United having tried to sign Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei, it does seem as though the jury is still very much out regarding the £50m pair’s prospects of making it at the club.

Ebiowei’s decision to join Crystal Palace when his contract expires next week may well have been influenced by the lack of development between the young right wingers already at Old Trafford.

It does contrast sharply with Palace’s recent track record of successfully integrating young talent from the second tier of the English football pyramid.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has both become key players under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park and it is easy to imagine a young talent being convinced of such a direct route into Premiership stardom under the Frenchman.

Developing players in an area the new staff must improve upon drastically, and whether Pellistri and Amad need more time with the first team or more carefully selected loans this time around will, as Alvarez says, be up to Erik ten Hag.

