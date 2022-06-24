David Ornstein expects Christian Eriksen to join Manchester United



Christian Eriksen may be on his way to signing for Manchester United according to David Ornstein.

With earlier reports suggesting Eriksen would prefer a stay in London, it now appears that United have taken the lead in the chase for his signature.

Eriksen is a free agent upon the end of his six month deal with Brentford who are looking to retain his services and Tottenham remain in the mix as well.

But speaking with HaytersTV, tier one journalist Ornstein said “I think Christian Eriksen may end up at Manchester United.”

@ChrisEriksen8 to Manchester United? 😮@lewy_official to Barcelona? 🔥 Great to sit down with former HaytersTV man @David_Ornstein of @TheAthleticUK on the first edition of our summer podcast 🎙

Said to be a key target of Erik ten Hag’s, fans will be boosted at the prospect of United sealing their first signing of the summer.

Prior to his impressive stint with Brentford, Eriksen and Ten Hag crossed paths as the Dane trained with his old club Ajax in January, following his comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered at last year’s Euros.

It is unclear how exactly Eriksen will be utilised by Ten Hag, but one thing that is certain is the Danish star will provide much needed creativity with the ball.

With a goal and four assists in 11 appearances for Brentford, the 30 year old midfielder’s statistics in the last 6 months match those of the best across Europe.

Sitting in the top one percentile for midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues for assists, expected assists, and shot creating actions, Eriksen could provide a second string to United’s attacking bow.

This would ease the burden on the overworked Bruno Fernandes who has been over-relied upon during his two and a half years at the club.

Whether it is backing up Bruno Fernandes, playing alongside him or even playing wide like he did at times for Tottenham, Eriksen will most certainly add some much needed guile to United’s midfield.

As a free transfer as well, Eriksen could well prove to be United’s value signing of the summer if Ornstein is correct.

