Erik ten Hag played a big part in Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United exit



Ralf Rangnick’s sudden exit from Manchester United left many fans shocked.

The German was promised a two-year consultancy role after the completion of his interim tenure at the club.

Rangnick’s success rebuilding the Red Bull project had many United fans excited.

However, soon after the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager, the club stated that Rangnick was set to part ways with the club to focus on his job as the coach of the Austrian National team.

Rob Dawson (ESPN) today reports that Ten Hag played a big part in the 63 year old’s departure.

The Dutchman was said to be reluctant to work with Rangnick in his proposed role.

The report also states: “Sources told ESPN that United instigated the termination of the agreement in consultation with Ten Hag, although Rangnick was already unhappy at not being granted a formal handover with the new manager.”

Rangnick was expecting a face-to-face meeting with Ten Hag to discuss future transfers and his vision for the club.

United were said to be unhappy with some of the German’s comments, hinting at 10 new signings this summer.

Rangnick has reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with United as part of his departure.

Ten Hag is said to be a very driven man, who abides by his vision and principles. It could have been a case of a clash of ideas between two great footballing minds.

United now must make sure that they back the new manager and give him time to implement his vision for the club.