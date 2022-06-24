Paris Saint-Germain join the race with Manchester United for wonderkid Endrick



Paris Saint Germain have joined the race with Manchester United for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick.

The striker who is just 15-year-old hasn’t made his professional debut yet but many European clubs are tracking him.

He has recently been a spectacular player for his side’s academy and is ready to step up to first-team football this summer.

According to Sport Witness, Endrick has reportedly agreed his first professional contract.

This will start from the first day of July despite major interest from some of the top clubs in and around Europe.

PSG, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be the clubs interested in signing the youngster.

The outlet reports that the new deal will have a €40m (£34.33m) release clause in its first year.

With the price tag going up to €50 and then €60m later, it is unlikely that a discount will be made due to the club owning 70% of the economic rights.

United have been linked with Endrick for a couple of months and interest seems to be genuine.

They will need to hurry up if they want to sign the youngster with other clubs stepping up their interest.

The club are currently working on multiple deals including primary target Frenkie de Jong.

Any bonuses could come after all first-team players have been signed.

Appearances for the Palmeiras first team will only increase interest in Endrick, with the Red Devils in a bad position to lure people in without Champions League football.

