Home » Paul Pogba documentary ripped apart by critics but Juventus moved sealed

Paul Pogba documentary ripped apart by critics but Juventus moved sealed

by Conner Botterill
written by Conner Botterill

Paul Pogba‘s eagerly anticipated documentary has been released this week and it hasn’t quite been the hit the Frenchman anticipated.

The ‘Pogmentary’ has been rated the worst show on IMDb with an atrocious 1 out of 10 rating, as reported in The Daily Star.

The documentary offered a behind the scenes insight into Pogba’s life and career, on and off the pitch.

The somewhat humiliating, critic and fan reviews will no doubt provide a dent to the midfielder’s ego.

Part of the series shows Pogba discussing a contract offer from United, worth a reported £300k a week, with his then agent, the late Mino Raiola.

Pogba has since said he believed the club offered him ‘nothing’ when he advised he wanted to extend his stay at the club.

This is not something that has sat well with United fans, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth with regards to Pogba’s exit.

‘Pogumentary’ aside, something that hasn’t fallen flat on its face for the Frenchman, is his move to Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 29 year-old will return to Turin on July 1st, after being released from United.

Despite scoring the winner in United’s last trophy win and providing moments of magic, Pogba’s departure has not left many fans shedding a tear.

The moments of magic were all too fleeting, an inconsistent performer, whose antics off the pitch did little to ever really assert his commitment and passion to and for the club.

Unfortunately, The ‘Pogmentary’ has scored the same rating as some fans would give his United career.

Latest Top Stories...

Paris Saint-Germain join the race with Manchester United...

David Ornstein expects Christian Eriksen to join Manchester...

Matthijs de Ligt asks for transfer, Man United...

Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich want to replace Robert...

Fabrizio Romano says Antony has asked Ajax not...

Another missed target: Malcolm Ebiowei chooses Crystal Palace...