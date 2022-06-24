Paul Pogba documentary ripped apart by critics but Juventus moved sealed

Paul Pogba‘s eagerly anticipated documentary has been released this week and it hasn’t quite been the hit the Frenchman anticipated.

The ‘Pogmentary’ has been rated the worst show on IMDb with an atrocious 1 out of 10 rating, as reported in The Daily Star.

The documentary offered a behind the scenes insight into Pogba’s life and career, on and off the pitch.

The somewhat humiliating, critic and fan reviews will no doubt provide a dent to the midfielder’s ego.

Part of the series shows Pogba discussing a contract offer from United, worth a reported £300k a week, with his then agent, the late Mino Raiola.

Pogba has since said he believed the club offered him ‘nothing’ when he advised he wanted to extend his stay at the club.

This is not something that has sat well with United fans, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth with regards to Pogba’s exit.

‘Pogumentary’ aside, something that hasn’t fallen flat on its face for the Frenchman, is his move to Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 29 year-old will return to Turin on July 1st, after being released from United.

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago – now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Despite scoring the winner in United’s last trophy win and providing moments of magic, Pogba’s departure has not left many fans shedding a tear.

The moments of magic were all too fleeting, an inconsistent performer, whose antics off the pitch did little to ever really assert his commitment and passion to and for the club.

Unfortunately, The ‘Pogmentary’ has scored the same rating as some fans would give his United career.