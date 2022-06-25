Frenkie de Jong deal almost done: could debut for United against Liverpool



Specialist FC Barcelona newspaper Sport has issued an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, claiming that the Red Devils are now “close” to landing the player.

De Jong is believed to be United boss Erik ten Hag’s top transfer priority this summer but negotiations are progressing at a frustratingly slow pace.

However, Sport are under the impression that despite a €15 million gap in valuations between the buying and selling club, Barça really only need €10m more in the fixed portion – which would mean €80 million – and that, in reality, could lead to a compromise of around €75 million plus variables.

“The player, albeit little by little, is approaching Old Trafford,” Sport says.

“The feeling today is that … he will leave the Catalan entity.

“De Jong, however, has still not given the green light to the operation.”

source: Sport, paper edition, Saturday June 25th

The report goes on to say that “both clubs expect to finalize the deal in the next few days.”

United start pre-season on Monday although even if De Jong, who is on holiday, signed today he would not join the group until later due to his participation for Holland in the Nations League.

However, the report says that the 25 year old “Could debut on the 12th July in Bangkok … against Liverpool.”

The negotiation is at a crucial stage. It would be in Barcelona’s interests to conclude it before the end of June in order to balance their books and avoid further financial fair play sanctions.

They are also still pushing hard to sign Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and they need to sell players in order to buy due to the current restrictions placed on them.

United, too, will want a swift conclusion but are clearly hoping to stand firm and hope that the Catalans lower their demands in the next week in order to seal the deal.