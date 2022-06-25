Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United ‘very close’ to agreeing deal for FC Barcelona midfielder



Manchester United are closing in on signing Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona.

According to reliable Spanish journalist Luis Miguelsanz (Sport), the Red Devils are in advanced negotiations with Barcelona and could complete the transfer before June 30.

United’s final offer is said to be that of €80 million which matches Barcelona’s asking price.

They initially started with a lower price, but Barcelona’s stubbornness forced them to increase their offer.

The Catalan club are in the middle of a financial crisis and is set to activate economic levers to compensate for its debt.

De Jong is said to be flattered by United’s interest and is keen to work with his former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach has made De Jong his priority signing for Man Utd this summer and wants to build the team around him.

De Jong would fit in perfectly in Ten Hag’s system and would be a viable replacement for Paul Pogba.

The 25 year old is one of the most technically gifted footballers across Europe and has unique qualities that make him special.

He would instantly add dynamism to Man Utd’s midfield, which has been the team’s main weakness.

United’s transfer business has been halted due to the slow-paced negotiations with Barcelona, leaving many fans frustrated.

However, if the report is to be believed, United could wrap up this deal by next week and proceed to focus on other targets.