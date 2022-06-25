Joao Felix: Manchester United interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker



Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

According to the Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha, Felix is wanted by a host of clubs in the Premier League namely Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The 22 year old is seen as an ideal option to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s attack.

After missing out on Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, many United fans were expecting links to other strikers.

The club, however, are said to be focussing on completing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

We earlier reported Luis Miguelsanz’s article about the possibility of a deal being completed by June 30.

In that case, United could finalise the transfer soon and move on to other targets.

Felix would be a difficult transfer due to the high price Atletico would demand for their player. They would want to recuperate the €120 million spent on him.

Moreover, United’s absence in the UEFA Champions League could push them behind in the race to sign the 22 year old.

Felix is a versatile forward and can operate in numerous attacking positions.

Under Diego Simeone, he has mainly been used as a striker. Felix is a gifted player and has the ability to become one of the best players in the world.

Many have argued that Simeone has not got the best out of the Portuguese, due to his rigid style of play.

Felix would be more suited to a possession-based team and could work wonders under Ten Hag.

While the transfer does seem unrealistic, you could not count United out from doing something spectacular this window.