Man United miss out on Tyrell Malacia to Olympique Lyonnais

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is on the verge of moving to Olympique Lyonnais, Fabrizo Romano has confirmed.

Excl: OL are closing on deal to sign left back Tyrell Malacia. Agreement in place with Feyenoord for €15m fee, club sources confirm – so final details now discussed to complete move. 🚨🔴🔵 #OL English club were also in the race but Malacia wants to work under Dutch coach Bosz. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

Romano also confirms that English clubs were interested in signing the 22 year-old but his preference was to work under Dutch coach, Peter Bosz.

It is believed Erik Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Malacia and he was on the transfer target list of the new United manager.

If indeed Ten Hag did want to bring Malacia to the club, the fee of 15 million Euros should not have been an issue for the United hierarchy.

Malacia’s move represents another missed opportunity for United.

With pre-season just a couple of weeks away there are growing fears that United will be short of the much needed reinforcements required across the squad.

The noise coming out of the club is one of calm; there is a belief that deals will get done and will be done on United’s terms, something that hasn’t happened in the past.

Although the fresh approach of not throwing money at shirt sellers, with no real plan or strategy is the right one, it is clear United are still behind the rest when it comes to negotiating.

United Director of Football, John Murtough is said to be working from 6am to 10pm on transfers, but the club are yet to get anyone through the door.

It has no doubt been a slower start to the window than United fans had hoped for.

Especially having seen rivals flex their muscles, it highlights United’s obvious struggles when dealing in the transfer market.

There have been no comments as yet from Ten Hag but one cannot help but feel the new boss will be sharing the fans’ frustration at the lack of business and seeing yet another potential target fall by the wayside.