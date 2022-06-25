Manchester United set to sign Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Jayden Meghoma



Tottenham’s Jayden Meghoma has reportedly told friends he will be joining Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

Meghoma is said to be one of the most highly rated talents in the country and is an England u16 international.

At only 15 years old, the left back has already featured twice for Tottenham’s u18s last season.

Football Insider’s sources have said “that the deal is agreed in principle and Meghoma is set to sign youth terms that will be converted into a pro deal when he turns 17.”

Jonathan Shrager has also said “as it stands, Spurs academy player Jayden Meghoma to Manchester United is looking promising.”

The signing will mark the first move in the market for the recently promoted Travis Binnion who has stepped into the role of head of player development at United.

As a first year scholar, the England youth international will be playing under Binnion for United’s u18s side.

A high energy full back, Meghoma likes to operate high up the pitch but has tremendous recovery pace as well.

Stepping into United’s u18s squad, the youngster’s first task will be to overcome Sam Murray for the starting berth, which will be no easy feat.

A stalwart in Binnion’s FA Youth Cup winning side, Murray finished the season with the most minutes played for United u18s.

But if Meghoma can break straight into the side it will be a true mark of his quality and a sign of things to come.

This will bolster fans’ spirits as they will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of the glittering stars who came before him through United’s famed academy.

