Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez seen as more than just a centre back by rivals Arsenal



Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez could be utilised in a different position than he’s used to should he decide not to join the Premiership side.

It is understood that Arsenal are also in the running for the player and that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sees him as a useful squad player, not just as a centre back which is his regular position.

The Ajax defender, who played under new United boss Erik ten Hag for four seasons at the Dutch champions, usually plays in the middle of defence.

But according to The Mirror, Arsenal would see Martinez as a more flexible type of addition to their squad.

The Argentinian international has plenty of experience playing at left full back as well as in midfield.

But it seems certain that United would use him in his more natural central defensive role should he make the switch to Manchester in the summer.

The 24 year old has been a key figure for the Dutch champions over the last 3 seasons, making 120 appearances.

And with United conceding a record number of goals last season, the Argentine could be the ideal candidate to bolster a leaky defence, not least with captain Harry Maguire struggling with his form throughout last season.

Doubts do remain over the Ajax player of the year however, who standing at 5’9” would be shorter than most Premier League defenders and strikers alike.

However, if utilised within a back three or back four, Ten Hag will know Martinez’s best attributes from their time spent together in Amsterdam.

With Arsenal already having made two important signings, landing his former player would get Ten Hag’s transfer dealings at Old Trafford off to a positive start.

And having seven caps already for his country, Martinez looks set for a bright future wherever that may be.