Manchester United’s Ella Toone scores for England

Manchester United’s Ella Toone scored for England as the Lionesses claimed victory against the Netherlands in a pre-tournament friendly.

The 5-1 victory was a big boost to England’s hopes of success at the Euros as they beat the current holders in emphatic style.

Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind after Lieke Martens put Holland in front.

England replied with Lucy Bronze levelling things up but the Netherlands were still fighting, Sherida Sptise fired a penalty at the post.

Just a minute and a half later, Beth Mead put England ahead before youngster Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp added to the tally.

Toone has been a big part of Wiegman’s set up since she arrived, featuring in almost every match and making a huge impact.

Toone acted as a super sub, replacing Fran Kirby as the pair battle it out for the number ten role.

She showed composure as she danced round Lynn Wilms and cooly slotted it into the far corner.

Wiegman is the former manager of the Netherlands and the last time these two sides met it was England on the end of a thumping with the Dutch winning 3-0.

The Netherlands are one of the favourites for the tournament which starts on the 6th July but Wiegman now believes England are in with a fighting chance.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands coach also believes England pose the biggest threat, saying “The quality of players, the resources that the WSL has been putting in, the work clubs have been doing, it’s very hard to say they are not the favourites.”

There are three United players in the Euros Lionesses squad who will hope to bring the trophy home, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Alessia Russo.