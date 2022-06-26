Academy duo find new clubs after release from Manchester United

Former academy duo Reece Devine and Connor Stanley have officially found new clubs following their release at the end of the season.

Devine has joined League Two outfit Swindon Town, while Connor Stanley has linked up with Bolton Wanderers’ B team.

Both having spent the last year on loan, were officially released earlier this month.

A solid two way defender, Devine initially joined United in 2018 from cross town rivals, Manchester City.

Making over 50 appearances for United across the u18s and u23s, the 20 year old spent the past season on loans with St. Johnstone and Walsall.

Following his signing with Swindon, Devine said “It’s a really good feeling to sign for the club. I had some really positive chats with the new manager, and I love the attacking football the team plays which will suit me massively. I’m really buzzing to get started.”

The left back expanded on his style of play exclaiming “I’m naturally an attacking wing-back. I love to get forward and whip balls into the box and I’ve got a good engine, so I’m looking forward to expressing myself on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Stanley said on his move to Bolton that “the decision to come here was easy and I’m really excited to get started.”

Stanley had also joined Manchester United in 2018 from Birmingham City but struggled to ever break into United’s u18s or u23s and eventually spent time on loan with Atlanta United II in the second tier in USA.

The diminutive winger further added “coming to such a massive club, I’m looking forward to kicking on and getting a lot of game time. I’m hoping to establish myself at the club and push towards the first team.”

Other academy graduates released this summer include D’Mani Mellor, who remains without a club and Paul Woolston, who has retired due to injuries.

Experience gained in United’s academy throughout the years will be sure to lead to fruitful careers for all of them.

