Christian Eriksen’s decision on joining Man United is imminent



Christian Eriksen will make a decision regarding his future in “the next hours or days.”

That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has also confirmed that the Danish playmaker will not be signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Christian Eriksen’s decision on future club now finally getting closer.

He’s gonna communicate with his agent in the next hours/days to make a final decision.

Many proposals on the table, while Brentford have still hope – Spurs, now focused on different targets.”

Eriksen is a free agent this summer having made a sensational return to football back in January when he joined on a six-month contract.

With Spurs out of the running, Manchester United are the bookies’ favourite to sign Eriksen, although there is a real chance that the Brentford man will opt to show loyalty to his current employers.

Erik ten Hag has been credited with a keen interest in Eriksen, with Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan insisting that “Erik ten Hag doesn’t want any other players apart from those two first.”

The second player referred to by van der Kraan was of course Frenkie de Jong and it appears that the new manager will be looking to revolutionise Manchester United’s midfield with the silky pair.

As is the case with de Jong, Eriksen already has an existing relationship with ten Hag, having trained at Ajax before agreeing to join Brentford in the mid-season.

The potential for an engine room consisting of so much creativity would be a dramatic change from what the duo dubbed “McFred” have offered in recent years, and should United be successful in getting both signings over the line, all eyes will be on how the new boss fits it all together.

