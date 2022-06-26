Fabrizio Romano confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is to stay at Old Trafford next season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United this summer.

Transfer window’s still long, things can change… but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him. 🔴 #MUFC Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team. pic.twitter.com/pNylTktRNl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

It was reported yesterday that Chelsea were monitoring the Portuguese superstar’s mood, with Ronaldo’s agent reportedly meeting with the Blues’ new owner, Ted Boehly.

Both the United hierarchy and Erik ten Hag see Ronaldo as a key part of the squad next season.

It is believed Ronaldo is more than willing to stay at the club but is looking for reassurances the squad is to be reinforced to a standard capable of fighting for trophies.

Although there was no silverware for Ronaldo in his first season back at the club, he did enjoy some personal success.

Ronaldo found the net twenty-four times across all competitions, seeing him comfortably finish the club’s top scorer.

His eighteen league strikes also saw him finish third in the Premier League Golden Boot race, an outstanding achievement considering his age and the woeful overall performance of the team.

Furthermore, Ronaldo added both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and the clubs’s Goal of the Season award, for his wonder strike against Tottenham at Old Trafford, to his collection of honours. Both awards were voted for by the fans.

United will expect to be fighting on four fronts next season and there’s no doubt Ronaldo will be an integral part of any success the team has.

However, Ronaldo will turn 38 next term and is the only recognized centre forward in the first team squad.

For all of Cristiano’s incredible talent, this is not a position Erik ten Hag will want to be left in going into the new campaign.

Fans will be desperate to see some incomings, sooner rather than later, with the pre-season tour getting underway in just 16 days.