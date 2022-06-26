Fabrizio Romano: FC Barcelona to consider Manchester United’s €65 million proposal for Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have increased their offer to €65 million. Their initial bid of €60 million plus add-ons was rejected.

Frenkie de Jong deal. Manchester United are always in direct contact with Barça. The verbal proposal now discussed between clubs is around €65m guaranteed fee, after €60m plus add-ons opening bid rejected. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC There are still no changes on player and agents side. pic.twitter.com/RMt3xdIn95 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Romano states: “Manchester United are always in direct contact with Barça.”

“The verbal proposal now discussed between clubs is around €65m guaranteed fee, after €60m plus add-ons opening bid rejected.”

“There are still no changes on the player and agents side.”

We earlier covered the multiple reports from Spain claiming a deal could be completed as soon as Thursday.

Ian Whittell (The Telegraph) mentions a fee of €80 million, which could be accepted by Barcelona.

The Catalan club are amidst a financial crisis and require money to aid their transfer business.

The 25 year old midfielder’s sale could allow Xavi to rebuild his team in his mould.

For Man Utd, De Jong would be a brilliant signing. The Dutchman oozes class, and could instantly elevate United’s midfield.

He has worked with Ten Hag before, so he would fit in well in his system.

United fans will be hoping that after the completion of this deal, the club can move on to other key targets.

Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax remain the other two players strongly linked to Old Trafford, but knowing United, they could easily spring a surprise this summer.