Man United in secret talks to sign Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez



As new manager Erik ten Hag awaits his first signing for Manchester United, one player that appears to be getting closer to fulfilling that role is Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

The 24 year old would represent a superb addition to United’s defensive roster as discussed recently in this analysis.

Yesterday The Peoples Person brought news that both United and Arsenal were contemplating using the left-footed centre back in different roles, with United determined to keep him in the middle of defence.

The Mirror claims this morning that both clubs met with Martinez’ agents in London last week to discuss a transfer, even though Ajax are reluctant to sell.

“Manchester United and Arsenal have met with the representatives of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez – and were told £42million will secure the Argentine,” The Mirror claims.

“The Gunners have already had a £25million enquiry for the 24-year-old Argentine turned down, while United were planning on paying around £30million for a player who was nurtured in Amsterdam by new boss Erik ten Hag.

“Martinez wants to come to the Premier League, but fears Ajax are pricing him out of a move.

“That didn’t stop intermediaries acting on the defender’s behalf from meeting with both clubs in London during the week.”

The report could actually cast light on a rather curious tweet from @mufcmpb on Friday which cryptically stated:

“Exclusive: An unnamed players’ representatives are at #mufc’s London offices finalising an agreement for their client to join the club.

“It’s a reliable journalist that has given me this info, but says it’s from a “hit & miss source”.

“The journalist is VERY reliable & is known to have contacts at #mufc.”

Exclusive: An unnamed players’ representatives are at #mufc’s London offices finalising an agreement for their client to join the club. I’ll try get an update on this tonight, it’s a reliable journalist that has given me this info, but says it’s from a “hit & miss source”. — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 25, 2022

If indeed this report was true, “finalising an agreement” suggests that United may have got the upper hand over their London rivals in the race for the Argentinian’s signature.

Th Erik ten Hag factor could prove crucial.

However, United almost certainly won’t want to pay £42 million for a player whose value according to Transfermarkt is just £27 million.