Shola Shoretire signs with superagent Jorge Mendes



Shola Shoretire has announced on Instagram that he has signed with Jorge Mendes’ Polaris Sports.

The 18 year old has already made five cameo appearances for United’s first team and has been capped at u19s level for England.

Shoretire joins teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as a client of the agency.

Polaris Sports welcomed the youngster on their social media platforms saying “Presenting a new star @sholashoretire – Welcome to the team.”

Upon this announcement, the first thing on United supporters’ minds is what does this mean for the young star?

As of yet, it is unknown but the move could point to a number of potential outcomes.

It could be as simple as a young player signing with a new big agency, a common occurrence as young players break through in their careers.

Moving into the final year of his contract with United, Mendes could ensure the best possible terms for Shoretire on a potential contract extension.

As covered in our recent review of the club’s young talents, a loan move could possibly be on the cards for the youngster.

With almost 50 appearances at u23s level, Shoretire has outgrown the academy and is ready for senior football but may not be ready to break into Erik ten Hag’s first team squad as a regular.

Therefore, Mendes’ connections, particularly in Portugal, could play a part in finding suitable loan opportunities.

Finally, the most worrying sign for fans of a player changing agents is a possible exit from the club.

Despite being highly rated at Old Trafford, Shoretire has been accustomed to being promoted through the age groups quickly and may become disillusioned if his path into the first team isn’t clear.

With Hannibal Mejbri ahead of him and Alejandro Garnacho seemingly leapfrogging him into the senior set up towards the end of last season, Shoretire may be hesitant to commit his future with a new contract.

Whatever the outcome, the picture should be clearer by the end of summer with hopefully his future tied to Manchester United.

