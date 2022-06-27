Arsenal increase Lisandro Martinez bid as Man United talks continue



Manchester United are facing a tough challenge if they want to land centre back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Not only are the Dutch champions determined to hold onto their player, but United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal have put in a second bid for the Argentinian and are desperate to add him to their defensive roster.

Quoting Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Sport Witness today claimed that “Having originally placed a bid worth around €25m for the defender, something which it’s stated happened a few weeks ago, the London club have returned with €40m.

“According to the report from the Dutch newspaper, Manchester United are also keen, but the assumption is they want to complete the signing of Frenkie de Jong before moving to secure other transfer targets.”

The report was corroborated this afternoon by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted:

“Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez, as reported by @MikeVerweij.

“€40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee.

“Man Utd have also been in touch with his agent.

“Again, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber.”

Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez, as reported by @MikeVerweij. €40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee. Man Utd have also been in touch with his agent ⚪️🔴 #AFC Again, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber. pic.twitter.com/yjiTEt5g1j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

The last sentence of Romano’s tweet brings Timber back into the conversation.

It had been reported that the Dutchman had decided to stay at Ajax but perhaps the issue is not as settled as it seemed.

The Red Devils are also reported to be pursuing another Dutch centre back, Matthijs de Ligt, who has asked Juventus for a transfer.

He would be the most expensive option of the three and would command around €100 million.

Braga’s David Carmo and Villareal’s Pau Torres have both also been linked with an Old Trafford move.