Cristiano Ronaldo can rejoin Sporting Lisbon, director reveals



Sporting Lisbon’s sporting director Hugo Viana has responded to reports claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is rejoining the club this summer.

Various reports from reliable sources claim that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken to the likes of Chelsea, AS Roma and Bayern Munich about a possible switch from Man United.

Ronaldo is reported to be growing frustrated with the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford and wants to play in the Champions League.

Other reports then started to circulate that the 37 year old could be set to make a sensational switch back to his first club.

This has prompted a response from Viana, who said that the door would always be open for Cristiano should he decide to return.

“I don’t think it will be possible now. But you never know,” Viana said.

“He can decide where he wants to go and we never know the future.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, because it’s always different talking about Cristiano. And I think he still has another year on his contract.”

Correio de Manha reports that the story has led to a frenzy of activity from the club’s fans.

They were already speculating whether the legend would return after he cryptically said “We’ll see each other soon” at a Sporting Academy anniversary event.

For their part, United have made it clear that Ronaldo is going nowhere this summer.

The club has already lost Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood’s suspension is showing no sign of being lifted.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also struggling, there would surely be no way the club would sanction the departure of one of the world’s greatest forwards.

