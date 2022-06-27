Dundee United in talks over Dylan Levitt return

Dundee United’s sporting director has revealed they are in talks with Manchester United for the return of Dylan Levitt for another loan spell.

Levitt spent the last season on loan in Scotland where he picked up the player of the year award for his impressive performances.

The Welsh international netted six goals in 30 appearances for the Tangerines as he fired them into a fourth place finish, clinching their berth in the Europa League Conference qualifiers.

Keen to have Levitt’s talents back, Dundee United’s sporting director Tony Ashgar has said “we really liked Dylan last year, we’re still interested and talks are ongoing. He’s just got another year with Manchester United and he’s got a World Cup to aim for, to try and get into the Wales squad.”

“Dylan is a player who fits into our system. He is well liked by all of the players and loved by the fans. So yes, we are still trying to see if we can do something there. Jack [Ross] likes the player. When you bring a new manager in, you have to run the list of targets past him”

But no agreement has been made yet and according to Football Scotland, there is competition for his signature.

It is reported that Cardiff City, in Levitt’s native Wales, are also interested in the midfielder’s services on loan.

Having spoken about his desire to get a chance under the new new manager, Erik ten Hag, it can be expected that Levitt will take his time with any decision as he tries to impress the Dutch manager in pre-season.

With only one year remaining on his contract as well, it is unclear if a contract extension would be on the cards before any loan move or if the club may look to move him on permanently.

From Manchester United’s perspective, a move to Cardiff may be preferable as a Championship team will provide a higher standard test week to week.

Whereas a return to Dundee United would do little in the way of boosting the 21 year old’s value or gaining any knowledge on his ability to step up to the Premier League.

But with a place at the World Cup on the line, Levitt’s first focus will be on guaranteeing consistent playing time and a familiar setting in Scotland may be his preferred move.