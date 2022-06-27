Fabrizio Romano: Antony wants an ‘immediate move’ to Manchester United

Ajax winger Antony is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian ‘wants the move immediately.’ His entourage is reportedly pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

After selling Sebastian Haller, Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax are reluctant to part ways with Antony.

In an interview with The United Stand, Romano states:

“He [Antony] wants Man Utd immediately, so it is sending a good message to the club and Man United want him.”

After missing out on Darwin Nunez, United could look at Antony as an option for the right wing.

The 22 year old is an exciting winger, who has the experience of playing under Ten Hag. His flair and creativity could add a new dynamic to United’s attack.

United are currently said to be focussing on completing a deal with FC Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.

Erik ten Hag views the 25 year old as his key transfer this summer and the club is pushing to sign the player.

There have been multiple reports hinting that an agreement could be reached before June 30.

When asked about other midfield targets for Man United, Romano mentioned Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves.

“A name I keep hearing around Manchester United is Ruben Neves. He is a player always around Man Utd, since last summer.

“But the answer I’m always receiving is that it depends on the fee.”

“When Wolves discuss €100m for Neves, it is something that United will not do. They want to find smart solutions. For Frenkie it is different”