Fulham in negotiations for Andreas Pereira



Fulham have made a bid for Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira, according to reports.

Initially reported by UOL in Brazil, the news has been also been backed up by reports in Europe from Fabrizio Romano and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

Currently on loan to Flamengo, there are only four days left in the midfielder’s deal with the Brazilian club with a permanent transfer seemingly off the cards after Flamengo lowered their bid price.

A fee believed to be in the region of £8.6m with additional performance-related add-ons is expected to be accepted by United and the move is now in Pereira’s hands.

Fulham have already submitted an official proposal for Andreas Pereira. €10m guaranteed plus add-ons, and long term deal ready for Andreas. 🇧🇷 #FulhamFC Man United are prepared to accept, but still waiting for player’s to make his final decision next week. #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Having performed well in Brazil, Flamengo manager Dorival Junior expressed last week about his hopes of retaining the Brazilian international’s services.

Junior said “I hope he stays. Players of this level, players with this potential, are few in Brazil. I have no doubt that this boy can still grow a lot, he can evolve a lot. How will it happen? I don’t know, but it would be really nice if we could hold onto this kid because he has a lot of qualities.”

But Flamengo’s unwillingness to stick to the previously agreed amount has opened the door for Fulham to swoop in.

The London club don’t have a straight shot at the midfielder though as a number of clubs are reported to be interested including Lyon.

With the decision now in Pereira’s hands, he looks set to return to Europe after scoring six goals in 48 appearances during his time in Brazil.

Fulham have taken an early lead in the race for his signature and TNT Sports Brasil claim Marco Silva has already been in touch with the 26 year old and sees him as a key player for the West London side.

Having failed to stay in the Premier League the last two times, Fulham will be looking for Pereira to replicate his form the last time he was in a relegation battle with Granada CF, where he led the Spanish club in both goals and assists.

Whether is it at Fulham or elsewhere, Pereira’s time in Manchester is nearing an end after 10 years and 75 appearances in the first team and while he didn’t ultimately make the grade, his talent will certainly shine at his new club.

