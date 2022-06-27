Harry Maguire offered to Barcelona in Frenkie de Jong swap deal: Silly season begins

United have reportedly turned down a sensational approach from Barcelona to include Harry Maguire in the potential deal for Frenkie de Jong.

The Sun have reported that the Spanish giants are interested in taking the United and England centre-half to the Camp Nou.

It is believed United have, and will, shut down any kind of interest in their 80 million pound man.

With no official communication coming from either club, this may be one of the hardest transfer stories to believe, even for United.

United fans are used to seeing fairy tale transfers mooted in the press, but a Harry Maguire swap for Frenkie de Jong, might just prove to be the most far-fetched of the summer.

United are believed to be making progress in their pursuit of De Jong, without the need to include Maguire in any kind of deal.

It’s thought the clubs are close to agreeing a fee for the midfielder, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

The arrival of De Jong would surely see him line up with Maguire at Old Trafford next season.

It is believed Ten Hag is happy to keep the United captain at the club, with Maguire looking to resurrect his United career.

Maguire has come in for criticism during his time at United, not least of all last season with his performances dropping way below par.

United are looking to bring in reinforcements at centre half, with Lisandro Martinez seemingly the most likely.

However, there is a hope and expectation from inside the club that Ten Hag will be able to get Maguire back to the form he showed that persuaded United to make him the world’s most expensive defender.