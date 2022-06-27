Jesse Lingard holding talks with West Ham United over possible free transfer



West Ham United have opened talks with outgoing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The 29-year-old leaves the club at the end of the month after being associated with the team since he joined the academy at the age of seven.

It has been a disappointing end to the player’s United career after promises were broken including little to no playing time towards the end of his contract.

Many fans believed he would get a second chance at the club after impressing for West Ham whilst on loan last season.

According to The Athletic, that same club are very interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Negotiations are only at an early stage at the moment with the Englishman looking for a new club with multiple offers from abroad and in England.

Former Man United manager David Moyes is having an excellent spell in charge of West Ham seeing them compete in the European spots in recent seasons.

The London club secured Europa Conference League football to ensure that they will see continental football for the second season in a row.

While on loan at the Hammers, Lingard scored nine league goals in 16 appearances during his six-month stay.

He played a pivotal role in their journey to Europa League with the team making it to the semi-finals.

The Daily Mail reports that further talks have happened between Lingard and West Ham with a reunion looking likely at this stage.

The outlet also reports that he is a key target for David Moyes who was impressed with how he performed while on loan.

A permanent transfer to London for Lingard will be seen as a great move but a move United shouldn’t be happy with.

Lingard will have plenty of chances to score against his former club with a Premier League return fully expected at this stage.

