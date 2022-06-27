Manchester United target David Raum expected to leave Hoffenheim this summer



Manchester United’s pursuit of a first summer signing has been handed a huge boost by German outfit Hoffenheim.

As the Reds look to add to their squad ahead of a busy pre-season, exciting defender David Raum has been told he can leave, according to Sport Witness.

The emerging star has been on United’s radar since breaking into the Germany national team last year.

And a standout performance against England in The Nations League earlier this month may have persuaded United to make their move.

While new boss Erik ten Hag is assumed to have prioritised strengthening in other positions, full backs have also been under fire after a poor season all round.

The defender’s coach at Hoffenheim, Andre Breitenreiter, has said they will sit down with the player amid interest from other clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

“I would prefer to keep him. At the end of the day, it depends on what the market looks like and what chance the player has,” Rosen said.

“If a top club comes and he gets the opportunity, then, of course, we will sit down with him. In the end, it’s always about an exchange based on trust.”

“It’s not a problem for me,” added Breitenreiter.

“We have already had contact. He should rest now for the time being. But it’s no secret that I prefer to have him with me.

“I am the coach and want to have the best players in my team, but there are also always club interests. For me, that’s not a problem.”

Raum, who operates at left back or left wing back, would be available for around €30m (£25m), and with so many players departing Old Trafford this season, a value for money signing would get the summer recruitment off to a flying start.

