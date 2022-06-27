Matthijs de Ligt: Erik ten Hag ‘serious’ about mega money deal



Manchester United are ready to launch a bid for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Erik ten Hag is said to be serious about a potential deal.

Recently, The Peoples Person reported the club’s initial interest in signing the centre-back, who has reportedly asked for a move away from the club.

De Ligt is another player who played under Ten Hag at Ajax until his move to Juventus in 2019.

At the Italian club, he has provided a crucial role in their defence, appearing in 87 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Man United are ‘ready to forcefully enter the scene’ for the defender.

Chelsea are said to be in pole position for the player, who won’t want to drop down to the Europa League.

However, Ten Hag has been convincing his former players of the challenge of his new project and the season ahead.

Frenkie de Jong could be moving to Manchester after talks with the club, the manager and Barcelona.

De Ligt has a release clause of around €120m and could be a world class option to help steady the defence.

United haven’t started the official process to sign the defender but are ready to take on the challenge, with Ten Hag said to be extremely keen to sign the Dutch international.

Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are both expected to leave with Phil Jones potentially looking elsewhere. If all three were to leave there would be little cover at centre back beyond Maguire, Varane and Lindelof.

De Ligt is one of several centre backs on United’s transfer shortlist, with Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez also very much in the picture.

