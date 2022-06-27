Pictures: Erik ten Hag arrives at Carrington for first United training session



New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has arrived at the Aon Training Complex at Carrington to start working with his new squad for the first time.

Erik ten Hag and Steve McLaren arriving at Carrington this morning. #MUFC [MEN] pic.twitter.com/FTa6AE6ElB — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 27, 2022

The 51 year old has already been working at Carrington, having already made a number of changes, including having the pitch grass cut to a particular length to enhance passing.

But this will be the first day with the players, or at least those who did not get extra time off after playing for their countries at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether one of those present will be goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is set to complete a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford should be in attendance this morning.

Andreas Pereira, linked with a €10 million offer from Fulham, is still at his loan club Flamengo in Brazil until the end of the month.

Also snapped arriving was Steve McClaren, who will be Ten Hag’s assistant manager.

McClaren was famously Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at the club between February 1999 and June 2001.

McClaren was on the bench as United completed the famous treble and will be hoping the Red Devils can be returned to even a fraction of that glory in his new term at the club.

Ten Hag worked with McClaren at Twente FC in Holland, when the Englishman was manager and the Dutchman his assistant.

The former England boss has certainly travelled far since his United days, having managed QPR, Newcastle United, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Wolfsburg and Tel Aviv as well as the Three Lions.

