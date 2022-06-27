Pictures: Man United squad focused and driven with Erik ten Hag on first day of training

Manchester United have published more photographs from Erik ten Hag’s first day of training with the squad.
Earlier today The Peoples Person reported pictures of Ten Hag and his assistant Steve McClaren arriving at the Aon Training Complex in Carrington.
These were followed by photos of several stars arriving in their cars.
But this evening, photos have been released on Twitter of the first training session involving the Dutchman and his players.
Among the faces to be seen were David de Gea, Donny van de Beek, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho.
Ten Hag’s other assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, was also present.
Also present was Alejandro Garnacho, who cut short his holiday after international duty to start work a week early.
Marcus Rashford looked lean and determined to impress.
United’s first match will be a friendly in Bangkok, Thailand against Liverpool a fortnight on Tuesday.
This will be followed by an encounter with Melbourne Victory on July 15thand Crystal palace in Melbourne on the 19th.
Aston Villa then follow on July 23rd, with Athletico Madrid on 30th and Rayo Vallecano a day later on the 31st.
The new Premier League season starts on the 7th August with a home game against Brighton.
Ten Hag will be hoping to add a few more faces to his squad before that early beginning to the new season.