Pictures: Man United stars arrive at Carrington for first training with Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United stars have been snapped arriving at the Aon Training Complex at Carrington to start their first day’s training under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Spotted behind the wheel were David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Alvaro Fernandez and Phil Jones.

Williams has been subject to a great deal of transfer speculation despite his excellent loan spell with Norwich City last season.

Reports have suggested that a £10 million price tag has been slapped onto the versatile defender.

Jones, too, has been linked with a move away as his chances of breaking through into the first team appear slim.

His injury record and age are both now against the player that Sir Alex Ferguson once predicted could go on to be United’s best ever player.

Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop,Luke Shaw and Donny van de Beek were also spotted by The MEN.

All eyes will today be on who else is absent. Andreas Pereira has been linked with a €10m switch to Fulham, although he would not be at training today anyway, being still at loan club, Flamengo until the end of the month.

Dean Henderson is set to complete a loan deal with Notts Forest so may also not be seen today.

Anthony Martial is another player who has been widely tipped to leave the club but will be hoping to impress the new manager this summer.

Earlier today, new boss Ten Hag was also photographed arriving at Carrington, along with his assistant manager, Steve McClaren.