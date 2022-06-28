A detailed look at Manchester United’s first year scholar intake

Manchester United have officially confirmed the new intake of first year scholars to step into the u18s.

With big shoes to step into following United’s FA Youth Cup victory, the new intake of scholars will be looking to repeat the triumph which some of them already tasted.

The initial intake includes 14 players, some of whom will be familiar to youth followers as they have already made their u18s debuts.

We take a further look at the group below.

Louis Jackson – One of those to get his hands on the FA Youth Cup, Jackson is a physical and well-rounded centre back who made three starts in the cup run, including a strong display in the finals. Seen as a big talent at the club, he is a youth international for Scotland and already has 12 appearances for the club’s u18s, making his debut when he was still an u15.

Adam Berry – Often operating from the left wing, Berry is comfortable across the attacking line behind the striker. A skilful dribbler, he is known for producing the audacious but also has a good range of passing in his repertoire. He has already made five cameo appearances for the u18s and played for England at u16s level.

Ruben Curley – A two way midfielder, Curley likes to cover ground in the number 8 position. Having dealt with injury problems in the past two years, he returned to action in December and made four appearances for the u18s.

Elyh Harrison – A new signing to the club, Harrison is a goalkeeper joining from Stevenage FC.

Jack Kingdon – A tall centre back with long strides that garnered him the Greater Manchester athletics 300m record. Capped at u17s level for Scotland, he joined the club in 2020 from Morecambe and has made one appearance for the u18s.

Finley McAllister – Making his u18s debut at only 14 years old, he is highly considered at the club. A defensive midfielder, he is strong in the tackle and very tactically smart while also possessing the ability to play a pass. He is capped at u16s level for England.

Ashton Missin – A skilful right winger, Missin spent much of the past season playing down with the u15s due to his short stature and could be a late bloomer.

Jack Moorhouse – An all action central midfielder, Moorhouse already has three appearances for the u18s including a well taken goal against Burnley.

Thomas Myles – A goalkeeper who has yet to be involved at u18s level.

James Nolan – A vocal defender who leads on the pitch, he likes to get forward from the right back position and has already provided one assist in his seven appearances for the u18s.

Habeeb Ogunneye – Another right back, Ogunneye is a physical force as he provides high energy up and down the pitch with attacking drive and hard tackles. Already an u17s international for England, he has made nine appearances for United’s u18s.

Malachi Sharpe – A small nippy winger with electric pace, Sharpe is a first cousin once removed of former United defender, Viv Anderson. He has been capped at u17s level for Scotland and already has three appearances for the u18s.

Ethan Wheatley – A tall and mobile number nine with an eye for goal. He had made just the one cameo appearance for the u18s so far.

Ethan Williams – A winger or an attacking midfielder, he joined the club in 2019 from Rochdale.

Further additions can also be expected in the coming weeks, including Jayden Meghoma from Tottenham.

