Denzel Dumfries: Manchester United prepared to offer €30 million for Inter Milan right back



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

According to Italian outlet L’ Interista, United are prepared to offer €30 million for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Dumfries and could push for the transfer.

The United coach reportedly sees the right back position as a weakness in his squad and wants to bring in the 26 year old to bolster that area.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not the best with the ball at his feet and is more suited to playing a team adopting a low block.

While he is a great tackler of the ball, his poor positioning has cost United plenty of goals.

Diogo Dalot on the other hand can be hit and miss.

On occasions, he does look splendid dribbling and going forward, but his inconsistency especially towards the latter part of the season could be a cause of concern for Ten Hag.

Dumfries was brought into Inter as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, and he has done exceptionally well.

The 26 year old is a dynamic right back, who is known for his attacking presence in the team.

Ten Hag’s system facilitates attacking full backs, and it could get the best out of Dumfries.

His performances for the national side have attracted interest from a host of clubs including United.

While the right back position is reportedly not a priority at United, the club could look at Dumfries towards the latter part of the window.