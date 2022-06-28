Fabrizio Romano: Man United have hijacked Lyon’s Tyrell Malacia deal



Manchester United are trying to hijack Olympique Lyonnais’ deal for Feyenood full back, Tyrell Malacia.

The French side was set to sign the 22 year old, having agreed a paltry €15 million fee.

The player was said to have turned down English clubs to work with Dutch coach, Peter Bosz.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted this afternoon that United have come in with a late offer for the Dutch international.

“Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal!,” Romano claimed.

“After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed.

“#MUFC Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm.”

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm. Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

The fact that United also have a Dutch coach could mean that the player would be comfortable with a move to Old Trafford, which would certainly involve a better salary than he would get at the French club.

Romano also then added a tantalising extra:

“Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.”

United are hoping to close a deal with Barcelona to bring another Dutchman, Frenkie de Jong, to Old Trafford this week.

Sky today claimed that a broad agreement had been reached between the two clubs.

Romano is hinting that work behind the scenes on personal terms with Malacia could have been taking place whilst the work on De Jong’s deal was being done.