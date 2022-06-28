Frenkie de Jong set to be among top earners at Manchester United



Frenkie de Jong will be among Manchester United’s highest earners when his transfer from FC Barcelona is completed.

That is according to Juan Roberto, who tweeted:

“BREAKING: Frenkie De Jong is set to become one of the highest paid players at Man Utd”

The Lisbon-based club transfer correspondent also suggested that it was a matter of “when” rather than “if”, before saying that:

“The Dutchman set to earn around £350,000 a week which will see him earn the same as Jadon Sancho.”

Sancho’s £350,000 a week wage is dependent on all bonuses being hit, and it is expected that de Jong’s contract will follow a similar structure.

Manchester United were determined to get their man and with the Dutchman having been forced to take a pay cut over his current employer’s financial turmoil, these new terms will likely bring him a rise on what he originally agreed to at the start of his contract with the Catalan giants.

With a “broad agreement” having been reached between the two clubs according to Sky Sports News, De Jong’s arrival ahead of the preseason tour will be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag.

The recent departures of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are expected to have freed up around £820,000 a week in guaranteed wages according to figures from SalarySport.

Dean Henderson’s £120,000 a week will also be off United’s books with Nottingham Forest agreeing to pay the goalkeepers salary for the duration of his loan move to the newly promoted side.

Should the likes of Phil Jones or Eric Bailly also agree to departures this window, Erik ten Hag should have plenty of room to manoeuvre in rebuilding the squad – at least in terms of wage structure.

In terms of transfer budget, it appears as though Barcelona and United have reached a breakthrough over negotiations and Ten Hag will hope that a difficult month of negotiations will have paid off in giving him funds to shore up the side.

