Manchester United agree €65 million fee with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

According to Patrick Berger, United will pay €65 million upfront plus add-ons.

Frenkie de Jong is the desired transfer for Erik ten Hag as new head coach of Manchester United. 🇳🇱 Been told there is an agreement on fee between United and Barca. #MUFC set to pay €65m as guaranteed sum + add-ons. Now a solution has to be found on personal terms… ⏳ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 28, 2022

He tweeted:

“Been told there is an agreement on fee between United and Barca. Man Utd are set to pay €65m as guaranteed sum + add-ons.”

“Now a solution has to be found on personal terms.”

Simon Stone (BBC) also confirms the above figure in his latest tweet.

Frenkie De Jong deal to Man Utd not done and significant issues still to work through. But if/when it is, the fee will be €65m plus add-ons. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 28, 2022

“Frenkie De Jong deal to Man Utd not done and significant issues still to work through. But if/when it is, the fee will be €65m plus add-ons.”

He also claims that De Jong is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target this summer.

The 25 year old is seen as the ideal midfielder in Ten Hag’s system.

United have looked at other options, but none is said to fit the exact profile Ten Hag is after.

The Dutchman sees midfield as the priority this window, but also wants to bolster other areas.

According to Stone, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack, and are keen on signing Ajax winger Antony.

Ajax remain firm on their price, but United are expected to press for the signing.