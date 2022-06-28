Manchester United ‘interested’ in Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich



Manchester United have shown an interest in Serge Gnabry as they continue their search for new attacking options.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Gnabry is seen as a potential alternative to Ajax winger Antony.

🚨 #mufc are interested in Bayern's forward Serge Gnabry, but no concrete negotiations. United's top target is Antony, whom Ten Hag knows well at Ajax #mujournal [@SkySportDE] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 28, 2022

However with the Eredivisie champions having already lost a host of first team players this summer, they are reluctant to let the Brazilian winger go unless an offer well above his market value were offered.

While Antony is keen on a move to United, reports of an €70-80 million asking price have left the Red Devils searching for alternatives should they not be able to reach an agreement.

With only a year remaining on his contract, Gnabry would certainly represent good value for money with a £40m price tag mooted.

The 26 year old has operated on either flank to equal success for the Bundesliga champions with his impressive displays both domestically and on the continental stage leaving many fans of Arsenal – and indeed West Bromwich Albion – wondering if this Serge is the same one who played for them.

If Manchester United do end up pushing for Gnabry, they may find themselves competing with fierce rivals Liverpool for his signatures, with the Merseyside club credited with an interest having lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich recently.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side may have the advantage given their recent transfer history with the Bavarian giants, Erik ten Hag could offer the winger a starring role at United, who are in desperate need of reinforcements.

The Red Devils ended the season with only Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and a misfiring Marcus Rashford as forward options, and while there is hope that Anthony Elanga can continue his development, entering a new campaign without top quality reinforcements would be ill-advised.

It does seem, however, that Manchester United are hoping to barter down Ajax’s demands over Antony in the hopes of reuniting him with his former boss.

The Peoples Person earlier reported on the club’s audacious bid to complete a double swoop from Ajax and with the forward options as they are, Antony would be a key piece of the puzzle in United’s rebuild.

Whatever the outcome, it does seem that a wide attacker is high on the new boss’ list of priorities.

