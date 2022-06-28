Marco Asensio: Manchester United enter the race to sign Real Madrid winger



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

According to Sport, United, along with Chelsea and AC Milan are interested in the Spaniard who is up for sale.

Asensio has not made up his mind yet but has certain conditions that need fulfilling.

He reportedly wants a salary between seven and eight million euros per year and expects regular first-team football.

Madrid are likely to demand around €40 million as a transfer fee.

Erik ten Hag is said to want to bring in a versatile forward after missing out on Darwin Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano claims United are looking at Brazilian winger Antony, but face tough negotiations from Ajax who are reluctant to sell their star man.

As an alternative, the Red Devils could move for Asensio. The 26 year old is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, and a move to England could help revive his career.

A left-footed right winger would add balance to United’s attack, allowing the right back to make overlapping runs on the outside.

Moreover, at the given €40m price, it could be a bargain deal for the club.

United are currently close to completing a deal for Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona.

As per SkySports, the two clubs have reached a broad agreement.