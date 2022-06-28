United in talks with Ajax for both Antony and Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are in talks over a double swoop for Ajax stars Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

90 min.com reports that Erik Ten Hag has instructed the United board to seal both deals for his former players.

However, it will not be easy to prize the pair away from Amsterdam.

The Dutch champions have slapped a seventy million pound price tag on Antony.

This is a fee that may be out of United’s reach considering the amount of business they are looking to get done this summer and with other areas of the squad in deeper need for reinforcement.

Antony was a key cog in the slick Ajax attacking machine Ten Hag conjured last campaign; scoring seventeen league goals and helping to secure the Eredivisie title.

The Brazilian would give United much needed balance in the final third, having the natural ability to play from the left hand side.

If a fee can be agreed, it is believed Antony would jump at the chance of reuniting with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez has already been subject to bids from Arsenal, who are also looking to bring the Argentine to the Premier League.

It is believed the Ajax are asking for north of forty million pounds for the 24 year-old, with Arsenal’s second bid falling just short of that.

United are believed to have turned their attention to Martinez after being told centre-back partner Jurrien Timber will not be leaving the club this summer.

Due to the worrying form of Harry Maguire and the inability of Rapha Varane to stay fit on a consistent basis, centre back is a position Ten Hag will be looking to strengthen.

With United currently working day and night to get the Frenkie de Jong deal over the line, Ten Hag will be hoping the club can move quick enough to not miss out on Martinez.