Alejandro Garnacho reports to pre-season training early



New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has set the tone immediately with his pre season preparations, and teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho looks to be fully on board.

According to MUFCswoop on Twitter, the Dutchman ordered the United players to start training early yesterday, arriving by 9am.

Erik ten Hag ordered all Manchester United players into training by 9am today. A source said: "All in by 9am, an hour earlier than normal. Fergie Time." [@samuelluckhurst] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) June 28, 2022

And Garnacho was at Carrington alongside his teammates, despite being entitled to more time off after starring for his country in the Toulon under 20’s tournament over the summer.

The Argentine, who The MEN report has clearly “shown his intent” with an early return to the club, was entitled to an extra three weeks off.

However, after a whirlwind few months, the 17-year-old forward star obviously wants to catch the eye of his new club coach, if he hasn’t done so already.

With some impressive performances for both club and country, the United youth graduate is looking to the future.

And with The Red Devils being hotly anticipated to secure some big name signings, the youngster won’t want to be overlooked in the manager’s plans.

Garnacho made his full debut for the Old Trafford side as recently as April, and has gone on to impress at youth level.

Bagging two goals in the FA Youth Cup final and four tournament goals in as many matches for his country, the wonderkid is already on a high trajectory.

After signing for the Reds from La Liga side Atlético Madrid in 2020, the Spanish born player opted to represent Argentina, his mother’s country of birth.

And with a call up to the full squad this year too, all eyes are on the exciting young attacker.

This shows that United and the new coaching staff really do mean business this coming season. How refreshing it is to see a start to the players being on board too.



