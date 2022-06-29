Alex Telles’ future in doubt as Manchester United close in on Tyrell Malacia

Alex Telles‘s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end.

Samuel Luckhurst reports the left back isn’t fancied by the new manager, Erik Ten Hag – leaving his place at the club under threat.

“Although Telles, 29, played frequently following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s dismissal in November he is not regarded as a starting left-back by Ten Hag and his staff,” Luckhurst said in The MEN.

Swiftness #mufc have acted to move for Malacia would suggest Telles is vulnerable, if that’s the right word. Last month he Instagrammed: ‘Today I caught myself thinking: has this been a good season?’ Should be discarded for that alone. Wrong mentality. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 28, 2022

United have agreed a fee with Feyenoord for wing back, Tyrell Malacia.

With personal terms deemed to be a formality, the deal is very close to being sealed.

This would leave United overloaded at left back with Luke Shaw a key part of the first-team squad and the return of Brandon Williams, it would seem Telles’s place is looking extremely vulnerable.

Since his £15 million, deadline day move from Porto in 2020 Telles has clocked up 50 appearances for United, 42 of them as a starter.

If this is to be the end of the Brazilian’s time at the club, he will leave the club as an underwhelming signing.

Inconsistent performances have been the order of the day for the majority of the United squad over the last season or two and Telles has very much fit that bill.

Signed to challenge Luke Shaw, possibly his most significant contribution was getting the best out of the England left back in the 2020/21 season, which saw Shaw excel to have his best run in a United shirt.

There was an outstanding volley to ignite a comeback against Villarreal in the Champions League a Old Trafford, that should be noted.

A goal of the season contender, which did showcase the ability in the left foot of the 29 year old. An all too fleeting moment in his two-season stay

With United on the verge of closing their first two summer deals – Malacia and Frenkie de Jong, could the Erik Ten Hag revolution be finally showing signs of catching fire?