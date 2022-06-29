Erik ten Hag is interested in Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans



Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is a midfielder who is admired by new manager Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder, who scored in an FA Cup final just over a year ago, has one year left on his current contract.

Leicester will be looking to move him on for cash with it looking unlikely that he will sign a new agreement.

The club are no longer in European competition after failing to qualify and some players are edging closer to the end of their contracts.

There is plenty of interest in Tielemans, including some from Premier League rivals and it is looking likely that he will move to a club that plays in European competition.

According to The Times, the 25-year-old is on the shortlist of midfielders who could make their way to the club this summer.

However, it is unclear just how high he is on Ten Hag’s list but there has always been some interest from Man United.

Newcastle made an approach to sign Scott McTominay earlier in the transfer window but United didn’t receive an offer for the midfielder.

If the Scottish international departed the club it would make sense to bring in a profile like Tielemans who is entering his prime.

He also can bag a couple of goals and assists along the way which is something the midfield has lacked in recent seasons.

At this moment in time, it looks like the only midfielder United are pursuing in earnest is Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ruben Neves is also on the shortlist as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday.

United are yet to formally sign a player this summer but the ball could start rolling as soon as this week with talks also progressing for Tyrell Malacia.

