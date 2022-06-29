Frenkie de Jong will not leave Barcelona, has told both clubs



Frenkie de Jong does not want to join Manchester United and is refusing to leave Barcelona, according to a new report.

Spanish outlet Sport has dropped a bombshell this morning, claiming that “De Jong is determined to stay in the Blaugrana team.”

“Right now he has no intention of leaving and he has transmitted this to the two clubs.”

The news will come as quite a blow to United after reports yesterday claimed that a broad agreement had been reached between the Red Devils and Barça over his signature.

There were initial doubts over the Dutchman’s willingness to leave the Camp Nou but more recent reports had claimed that new manager Erik ten Hag had used their previous working relationship at Ajax to convince De Jong to leave.

Sport are adamant about the story, adding:

“The situation has become tense. As much as [United] press him, the footballer wants to succeed at Barcelona.

“In recent weeks, Frenkie has come to doubt even his agent, Ali Dursun, because of his insistence on placing him at United.

“He does not like that everyone is ‘pushing’ him to leave [Barça], which he described as “the club of my dreams since I was little” at the end of May.”

Sport are now panicking that the 25 year old’s stance could throw the club’s whole summer transfer strategy, and wage structure, into jeopardy.

“We will see if De Jong remains firm or, on the contrary, ends up succumbing to pressure,” Sport says.

“Barça need this to be the case, since several of the signings that they have in mind depend on the transfer of the Dutchman.

“In addition, the former Ajax player’s salary skyrockets from his fourth year. [Barcelona], in full salary restructuring, cannot afford this expense if they want to reduce their salary mass.”

The situation certainly does seem more dire for the Blaugrana than the Red Devils. United have backup options, with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans among them. In addition they were credited with an interest in FC Porto star Vitinha, who looked to be PSG bound. However, that deal has also hit last minute problems.