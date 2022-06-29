Man United make €40 million bid for Lisandro Martinez



After weeks of speculation, Manchester United’s transfer plans seem to be revealing themselves as the club bids on two players in one day whilst negotiating the closure of a third deal.

All eyes were on the drawn-out Frenkie de Jong deal yesterday when transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped the bombshell that the Red Devils had hijacked Lyon’s Tyrell Malacia deal.

A fee is reportedly agreed with Feyenoord and personal terms are now being negotiated.

Meanwhile, Argentinian outlet Tyc Sports claims that United have lodged a €40 million bid for Ajax centre back, Lisandro Martinez.

United had been reported to be keeping tabs on the Argentinian and had asked to be kept informed as Arsenal tried to close a deal for the player.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the Gunners had submitted an improved, €40 million bid for the 24 year old which comes close to the €50 million price tag that the Dutch club had slapped on him.

United have seemingly responded, with Tyc’s Hernan Sisto claiming that they have matched the offer.

“Offer from #ManchesterUnited for Lisandro Martínez. The English team wants to acquire the Argentine defender in exchange for €40 million,” Sisto tweeted.

Oferta del #ManchesterUnited por Lisandro Martínez.

El equipo inglés quiere hacerse con el defensor argentino a cambio de €40 millones @mufcMPB pic.twitter.com/Sjh112qt5f — Hernán Sisto🎙 (@HernanSisto) June 28, 2022

The report has not yet been corroborated elsewhere but it was claimed yesterday that the Red Devils were immersed in talks with Ajax about a double swoop for both Lisandro and winger Antony.

The Argentinian, despite being only 5ft 9ins, is known for his strength and ability in the air, with Eurosport Netherlands dubbing him a man who “doesn’t know the meaning of the word pain”.

If Sisto’s report is true, United fans are facing the prospect of three new signings being made in the coming days.

In Martinez and Malacia, the left side of the Red Devils’ defence will get a complete makeover, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw subject to fierce competition for their places.

An interesting other facet of Lisandro’s game is that he is also an experienced holding midfielder and could therefore be deployed by Erik ten Hag in that role.