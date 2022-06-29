Ralf Rangnick and John Murtough’s issues exposed at Man United



Manchester United’s Director of Football John Murtough and former manager Ralf Rangnicks relationship had deteriorated so much that they were barely on speaking terms, it has been reported by the BBC.

Rangnick was brought to United by Murtough in order to transform the team’s fortunes after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however things began to unravel pretty quickly to the point where the two were not even speaking to each other.

Now coaching the Austrian national team, Rangnick was very open and honest during his time at Old Trafford, taking the opportunity to air his opinions on the squad on multiple occasions in press conferences and interviews.

This honest approach appeared to be one of many factors that irked Murtough, with the United Chief preferring these views to be kept behind closed doors.

The report goes on to say “For his part, Rangnick didn’t feel he got the support he needed and too many players failed to take responsibility for their own performance.’

With previous reports that United chiefs ignored Rangnicks January shopping list it is easy to see why he would feel that support was not forthcoming.

As the form began to nosedive on the pitch, it appeared that the relationship between the two began to dissolve, leading to issues both on and off the pitch.

Rangnick left United despite originally being offered a consultancy role in order to assist new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The German’s time at United will not be fondly remembered, leaving United with the worst win percentage of any manager post Sir Alex Ferguson.

Many of the issues that the German faced at United will also be faced by the new manager Ten Hag, however with some background changes already implemented it appears that some mistakes are being rectified.

Although with no confirmed signings as yet, Ten Hag must be hoping that Murtough can support him with his shopping list.

Although there does seem to be hope with left back Tyrell Malacia seemingly close to being a done deal.