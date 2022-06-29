Tyrell Malacia has chosen Manchester United over Olympique Lyonnais



Tyrell Malacia has reportedly chosen Manchester United over Olympique Lyonnais in what appears to be a huge hijack from the club.

Recently, The Peoples Person reported the club found an agreement with Feyenoord for Malacia despite an agreement being in place with another club.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Man United had reached an agreement with the Dutch club for the left-back.

Now the Italian journalist has claimed on Twitter that direct contact between the agent and the player will continue today.

Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon. 🔴 #MUFC Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

He said in a tweet “Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to the discuss the agreement on personal terms.

“Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon.”

“Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal.”

Whereas L’Equipe reports that Malacia has already chosen United over OL.

Now it is time for Tyrell to decide his next destination with it looking certain he will be leaving the Dutch leagues this summer.

However, the outlet reports that the French club have already been told of his next destination which is a move to England.

OL raised their previous offer by one million but this was an unsuccessful attempt to steal back the player from the Red Devils.

In what turns out to be a harsh and hard blow for the French club, Frank Arnesen, the sporting director of Feyenoord has confirmed an agreement has been met with United.

The Daily Mail confirms the Sporting Directors’ latest comments on the potential departure of the Dutch left-back.

“The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell.”

“If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.”

The Athletic reports that United will pay a guaranteed fee of €15 million with a further €2 million in add-ons.

Personal terms still need to be agreed upon, with the deal edging closer and closer.

The left-back could become the first signing for new manager Erik ten Hag who has watched the player in the Dutch leagues.

