Alessia Russo helps England to victory in final Euros warm-up game

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo has helped seal another victory for the England Lionesses in their final warm-up before the Euros.

The 23 year old, who has just rounded off a fantastic season with the Reds, also picked up Player of the Match for her contribution to the 4-0 win over Switzerland.

At half time it was all square with nothing to separate the two teams in a goalless first half.

The young Red created a number of opportunities for the Lionesses before and after the halfway mark.

Russo opened the scoring in the 58th minute, heading in a great cross from Rachel Daly.

City’s Georgia Stanway turned in a penalty and moments later, Beth England made it three with another header. In the closing seconds, Jill Scott put the game to bed with a close range shot.

The scoreline was not reflective of the game though with Switzerland having numerous chances but they could not capitalise on them and England punished them.

Next week England will begin their Euros campaign at Old Trafford when they face Austria.

They go into the tournament 14 games unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman and are favourites to win the trophy.

Alessia Russo will hope to feature heavily in the campaign after the year she has had and this performance is bound to go a long way to getting her on the team sheet.

Coming on as a sub tonight was Ella Toone who has also impressed Wiegman since she became manager of the Lionesses.

Mary Earps was in goal tonight and the clean sheet will no doubt serve her well when it comes to the team selection over the coming weeks.