Andreas Pereria yet to make a decision on future with Fulham having agreed fee

Manchester United midfielder, Andreas Pereira is still yet to make a decision on his future.

Sport Witness reports a fee has been agreed between United and Fulham but the 26 year-old is stalling on agreeing personal terms.

The fee is believed to be around 10 million Euros, plus 3 million in add-on’s.

Pereira is currently on loan at Flamengo, a loan that comes to an end at the end of the week.

It is believed Flamengo have an agreement in place to buy Pereira at the end of the loan but they have tried to negotiate the deal. The agreed figure was €10.5m but they are reported to have now just put €5m on the table.

Pereira’s preferred choice would be to stay in his native country, having enjoyed a decent run of form in his loan spell, including smashing in the winner in the Copa Libatadores last night.

Pereira also has no issue with returning to Old Trafford and fighting for his place under new management.

The Brazilian has made a habit of impressing in pre-season for United but hasn’t ever nailed down a first team place.

This is Pereira’s fourth loan spell away from the club, having been previously shipped to Granada, Lazio and Valencia respectively. This underlines his inability to fully break through at United.

With this in mind it makes sense United want to agree a permanent transfer for the player.

With a busy summer of in-comings planned, United will be looking to raise as much money as possible.

Pereira will leave the club with a back catalogue of stunning pre-season goals, including a ridiculous volley at Old Trafford last year.

He was also in the first eleven that delivered Ole Solskjaer that magical night in Paris, helping to secure a famous Champions League comeback in 2019.

United will be hoping for Pereira can agree personal terms with either Fulham or Flamengo soon, as the Ten Hag revolution finally getting underway.